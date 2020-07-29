Hachette Academic – Library Journal Day of Dialog 2020

Librarians may still register to enjoy the first ever Library Journal Day of Dialog 2020. The archived event including author and editor panels, author booth chats, and virtual booths will be available until August 27th, 2020. Hachette was represented on the editor’s panel by Judy Clain, VP, Editor-in Chief of Little, Brown & Co. and on various author panels. At the virtual booth we’ll be hosted author chats and featured a custom-made audio playlist from Hachette Audio. Additionally, librarians will gain access to a robust amount of materials including samplers, videos and more.

