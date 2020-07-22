Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dressed

Perfect for readers of Women in Clothes, this beautifully designed philosophical guide to fashion explores art, literature, and film to uncover the hidden meaning of a well-chosen wardrobe.We all get dressed. But how often do we pause to think about what our clothes say? When we dress ourselves, we are… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781541645981

Price: $30

On Sale: March 17th 2020

Basic Books

The Art of Looking

A veteran art critic helps us make sense of modern and contemporary art The landscape of contemporary art has changed dramatically during the last hundred years: from Malevich's 1915 painting of a single black square and Duchamp's 1917 signed porcelain urinal to Jackson Pollock's midcentury "drip" paintings; Chris Burden's "Shoot"… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780465094660

Price: $30

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Basic Books

Queer X Design

The first-ever illustrated history of the iconic designs, symbols, and graphic art representing more than 5 decades of LGBTQ pride and activism.Beginning with pre-liberation and the years before the Stonewall uprising, spanning across the 1970s and 1980s and through to the new millennium, Queer X Design celebrates the inventive and… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780762467853

Price: $24.99

On Sale: May 7th 2019

Running Press

The Essential Type Directory

The most comprehensive, practical, and beautiful directory of type, organized by type category -- Serif, San Serif, Display, and Script -- and covering all styles throughout history. The Essential Type Directory offers 1,800 examples of the best in type design, spanning almost 600 years of design history. From classics such… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780762468171

Price: $45

On Sale: December 17th 2019

Running Press

The Complete Pattern Directory

An essential resource for any designer, crafter, artist, or historian, The Complete Pattern Dictionary is the most comprehensive, practical, and beautiful directory of patterns throughout history, covering all periods, styles, and cultures. Throughout history, patterns have come in countless permutations of motif, color, and scale. From the first rhythmic marks… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316418232

Price: $45

On Sale: November 6th 2018

Running Press

Ninth Street Women

Five women revolutionize the modern art world in postwar America in this "gratifying, generous, and lush" true story from a National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize finalist (Jennifer Szalai, New York Times). Set amid the most turbulent social and political period of modern times, Ninth Street Women is the impassioned,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316226172

Price: $24.99

On Sale: September 24th 2019

Little, Brown and Company

The Design of Everyday Things

Design doesn't have to complicated, which is why this guide to human-centered design shows that usability is just as important as aesthetics. Even the smartest among us can feel inept as we fail to figure out which light switch or oven burner to turn on, or whether to push, pull,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780465050659

Price: $18.99

On Sale: November 5th 2013

Basic Books

Architect

In this completely revised and up-to-date edition, the world's most accomplished architects -- Gehry, Pei, Meier, Nouvel, Piano, and 37 more-express their views on creativity, inspiration, and legacy in this visually stunning, one-of-a-kind collection. The Pritzker Prize is the most prestigious international prize for architecture. Architect includes all 42 recipients… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316505055

Price: $60

On Sale: November 7th 2017

Running Press

Boom

The meteoric rise of the largest unregulated financial market in the world-for contemporary art-is driven by a few passionate, guileful, and very hard-nosed dealers. They can make and break careers and fortunes. The contemporary art market is an international juggernaut, throwing off multimillion-dollar deals as wealthy buyers move from fair… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781610398404

Price: $30

On Sale: May 21st 2019

PublicAffairs

Genius of Place

The full and definitive biography of Frederick Law Olmsted, influential abolitionist, ardent social reformer and conservationist, and the visionary designer of Central ParkFrederick Law Olmsted is arguably the most important historical figure that the average American knows the least about. Best remembered for his landscape architecture, from New York's Central… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780306821486

Price: $21.99

On Sale: October 30th 2012

Hachette Books