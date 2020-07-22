Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Titles by Discipline - Business & Economics

The Economists' Hour

The Economists' Hour

Buy the Book

In this "lively and entertaining" history of ideas (Liaquat Ahamed, The New Yorker), New York Times editorial writer Binyamin Appelbaum tells the story of the people who sparked four decades of economic revolution.Before the 1960s, American politicians had never paid much attention to economists. But as the post-World War II… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316512329

Price: $30

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Little, Brown and Company

You're About to Make a Terrible Mistake

You're About to Make a Terrible Mistake

Buy the Book

Discover nine common business decision-making traps -- and learn practical tools for avoiding them -- in this "masterful," research-based guide from a professor of strategic thinking. (Daniel Kahneman, author of Thinking, Fast and Slow)We all make decisions all the time. It's so natural that we hardly stop to think about… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316494984

Price: $29

On Sale: July 14th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Deficit Myth

The Deficit Myth

Buy the Book

A New York Times Bestseller The leading thinker and most visible public advocate of modern monetary theory -- the freshest and most important idea about economics in decades -- delivers a radically different, bold, new understanding for how to build a just and prosperous society.Stephanie Kelton's brilliant exploration of modern… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781541736184

Price: $30

On Sale: June 9th 2020

PublicAffairs

Good Economics for Hard Times

Good Economics for Hard Times

Buy the Book

The winners of the Nobel Prize show how economics, when done right, can help us solve the thorniest social and political problems of our day. Figuring out how to deal with today's critical economic problems is perhaps the great challenge of our time. Much greater than space travel or perhaps… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781610399500

Price: $30

On Sale: November 12th 2019

PublicAffairs

Poor Economics

Poor Economics

Buy the Book

The winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics upend the most common assumptions about how economics works in this gripping and disruptive portrait of how poor people actually live. Why do the poor borrow to save? Why do they miss out on free life-saving immunizations, but pay for unnecessary drugs?… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781610390934

Price: $17.99

On Sale: March 27th 2012

PublicAffairs

The Value of Everything

The Value of Everything

Buy the Book

Modern economies reward activities that extract value rather than create it. This must change to ensure a capitalism that works for us all. Shortlisted for the FT & McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award A scathing indictment of our current global financial system, The Value of Everything rigorously scrutinizes… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781541758247

Price: $18.99

On Sale: May 12th 2020

PublicAffairs

The Rules of Contagion

The Rules of Contagion

Buy the Book

From ideas and infections to financial crises and fake news, an "utterly timely" look at why the science of outbreaks is the science of modern lifeThese days, whenever anything spreads, whether it's a YouTube fad or a political rumor, we say it went viral. But how does virality actually work?… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781541674318

Price: $30

On Sale: July 7th 2020

Basic Books

Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire

Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire

Buy the Book

A renowned Harvard professor debunks prevailing orthodoxy with a new intellectual foundation and a practical pathway forward for a system that has lost its moral and ethical foundation in this "powerful" book (Daron Acemoglu).Free market capitalism is one of humanity's greatest inventions and the greatest source of prosperity the world… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781541730151

Price: $28

On Sale: April 28th 2020

PublicAffairs

A-List Angels

A-List Angels

Buy the Book

How Hollywood cashed in on the latest tech boom-and changed the face of Silicon Valley.When Ashton Kutcher first heard about 50 Cent's nine-figure Vitaminwater windfall in 2007, the actor realized he'd been missing out. He soon followed the rapper's formula-seeking equity instead of cash for endorsement deals-but with a twist:… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316485081

Price: $28

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Soul of an Entrepreneur

The Soul of an Entrepreneur

Buy the Book

An award-winning business writer dismantles the myths of entrepreneurship, replacing them with an essential story about the experience of real business owners in the modern economy.We're often told that we're living amidst a startup boom. Typically, we think of apps built by college kids and funded by venture capital firms,… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781541736009

Price: $28

On Sale: April 21st 2020

PublicAffairs