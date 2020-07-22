Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Titles by Discipline - Literature, Fiction & Criticism

Pachinko (National Book Award Finalist)

A New York Times Top Ten Book of the Year and National Book Award finalist, Pachinko is an "extraordinary epic" of four generations of a poor Korean immigrant family as they fight to control their destiny in 20th-century Japan (San Francisco Chronicle). NEW YORK TIMES NOTABLE BOOK OF 2017 *… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781455563920

Price: $16.99

On Sale: November 14th 2017

Grand Central Publishing

Parable of the Sower

This acclaimed post-apocalyptic novel of hope and terror from an award-winning author "pairs well with 1984 or The Handmaid's Tale" and includes a foreword by N. K. Jemisin (John Green, New York Times). When global climate change and economic crises lead to social chaos in the early 2020s, California becomes… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538732182

Price: $16.99

On Sale: April 30th 2019

Grand Central Publishing

The City We Became

"A glorious fantasy."--Neil GaimanThree-time Hugo Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author N.K. Jemisin crafts her most incredible novel yet, a story of culture, identity, magic, and myths in contemporary New York City.In Manhattan, a young grad student gets off the train and realizes he doesn't remember who he is,… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316509848

Price: $28

On Sale: March 24th 2020

Orbit

How to Pronounce Knife

A New York Times Editors' Choice, this revelatory debut story collection from O. Henry Award winner Souvankham Thammavongsa honors characters struggling to find their bearings far from home, even as they do the necessary "grunt work of the world." In the title story of Souvankham Thammavongsa's debut collection, a young girl brings a… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316422130

Price: $26

On Sale: April 21st 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Catcher in the Rye

The "brilliant, funny, meaningful novel" (The New Yorker) that established J. D. Salinger as a leading voice in American literature--and that has instilled in millions of readers around the world a lifelong love of books."If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you'll probably want to know… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316450867

Price: $16.99

On Sale: November 6th 2018

Little, Brown and Company

Make It Scream, Make It Burn

From the "astounding" (Entertainment Weekly), "spectacularly evocative" (The Atlantic), and "brilliant" (Los Angeles Times) author of the New York Times bestsellers The Recovering and The Empathy Exams comes a return to the essay form in this expansive book. With the virtuosic synthesis of memoir, criticism, and journalism for which Leslie… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316259637

Price: $28

On Sale: September 24th 2019

Little, Brown and Company

Wild Seed

In an "epic, game-changing, moving and brilliant" story of love and hate, two immortals chase each other across continents and centuries, binding their fates together -- and changing the destiny of the human race (Viola Davis).Doro knows no higher authority than himself. An ancient spirit with boundless powers, he possesses… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538751480

Price: $16.99

On Sale: March 17th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

Mind of My Mind

A young woman harnesses her newfound power to challenge the ruthless man who controls her, in this brilliant and provocative novel from the award-winning author of Parable of the Sower.Mary is a treacherous experiment. Her creator, an immortal named Doro, has molded the human race for generations, seeking out those… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538751497

Price: $16.99

On Sale: August 4th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

Don't Read Poetry

An award-winning poet offers a brilliant introduction to the joys--and challenges--of the genre In Don't Read Poetry, award-winning poet and literary critic Stephanie Burt offers an accessible introduction to the seemingly daunting task of reading, understanding, and appreciating poetry. Burt dispels preconceptions about poetry and explains how poems speak to… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780465094509

Price: $30

On Sale: May 21st 2019

Basic Books

One Long River of Song

#1 SEATTLE TIMES BESTSELLERA playful and moving book of essays by a "born storyteller" (Seattle Times) who invites us into the miraculous and transcendent moments of the everydayWhen Brian Doyle passed away at the age of sixty after a bout with brain cancer, he left behind a cult-like following of… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316492898

Price: $27

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Little, Brown and Company