Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Titles by Discipline - Psychology

The Kindness of Strangers

The Kindness of Strangers

Buy the Book

"A fine achievement."--Peter Singer, author of The Life You Can Save and The Most Good You Can DoA sweeping psychological history of human goodness -- from the foundations of evolution to the modern political and social challenges humanity is now facing. How did humans, a species of self-centered apes, come… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780465064748

Price: $30

On Sale: July 21st 2020

Basic Books

The Power of Discord

The Power of Discord

Buy the Book

This "profoundly wise" look at how to foster connections, attachment, and resiliency explains why working through discord is the key to better relationships. (Sue Johnson, bestselling author of Hold Me Tight)You might think that perfect harmony is the defining characteristic of healthy relationships, but the truth is that human interactions… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316488877

Price: $28

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Dress Your Best Life

Dress Your Best Life

Buy the Book

Harness the power of your wardrobe to achieve your dreams with this timely take on personal style from a world-renowned fashion psychologist.You may get dressed every day without really thinking about what you're putting on, but did you know that what you wear has a powerful effect on how you… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316530996

Price: $28

On Sale: April 14th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Great Pretender

The Great Pretender

Buy the Book

"One of America's most courageous young journalists" and the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling memoir Brain on Fire investigates the shocking mystery behind the dramatic experiment that revolutionized modern medicine (NPR).Doctors have struggled for centuries to define insanity--how do you diagnose it, how do you treat it,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538715277

Price: $16.99

On Sale: July 14th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

Mad in America

Mad in America

Buy the Book

An updated edition of the classic history of schizophrenia in America, which gives voice to generations of patients who suffered through "cures" that only deepened their suffering and impaired their hope of recoverySchizophrenics in the United States currently fare worse than patients in the world's poorest countries. In Mad in… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781541618060

Price: $19.99

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Basic Books

Alone Together

Alone Together

Buy the Book

A groundbreaking book by one of the most important thinkers of our time shows how technology is warping our social lives and our inner ones Technology has become the architect of our intimacies. Online, we fall prey to the illusion of companionship, gathering thousands of Twitter and Facebook friends, and… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780465093656

Price: $17.99

On Sale: November 7th 2017

Basic Books

The Boy Who Was Raised as a Dog

The Boy Who Was Raised as a Dog

Buy the Book

In this instant classic of developmental psychology, a renowned psychiatrist examines the effect that trauma can have on a child, reveals how PTSD impacts the developing mind, and outlines the path to recovery.What happens when a young brain is traumatized? How does terror, abuse, or disaster affect a child's mind… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780465094455

Price: $17.99

On Sale: August 29th 2017

Basic Books

Happiness 101 (previously published as When Likes Aren't Enough)

Happiness 101 (previously published as When Likes Aren't Enough)

Buy the Book

Are you as authentically happy as your social media profiles make it seem? When a group of researchers asked young adults around the globe what their number one priority was in life, the top answer was "happiness." Not success, fame, money, looks, or love...but happiness. For a rising generation of… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538743423

Price: $16.99

On Sale: January 14th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

Weird

Weird

Buy the Book

In the tradition of Susan Cain's Quiet and Scott Stossel's My Age of Anxiety, Atlantic staff writer Olga Khazan reclaims the concept of "weird" and turns it into a badge of honor rather than a slur, showing how being different -- culturally, socially, physically, or mentally -- can actually be… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316418485

Price: $28

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Hachette Books

Inventing Ourselves

Inventing Ourselves

Buy the Book

A tour through the groundbreaking science behind the enigmatic, but crucial, brain developments of adolescence and how those translate into teenage behavior The brain creates every feeling, emotion, and desire we experience, and stores every one of our memories. And yet, until very recently, scientists believed our brains were fully… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781541742741

Price: $15.99

On Sale: January 14th 2020

PublicAffairs