Titles by Discipline - Social Science

Antigone Rising

A witty, inspiring reckoning with the ancient Greek and Roman myths and their legacy, from what they can illuminate about #MeToo to the radical imagery of Beyoncé.The picture of classical antiquity most of us learned in school is framed in certain ways -- glossing over misogyny while omitting the seeds… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781568589350

Price: $26

On Sale: April 14th 2020

PublicAffairs

The Queen

Winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award in BiographyIn this critically acclaimed true crime tale of "welfare queen" Linda Taylor, a Slate editor reveals a "wild, only-in-America story" of political manipulation and murder (Attica Locke, Edgar Award-winning author).On the South Side of Chicago in 1974, Linda Taylor reported a… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316513289

Price: $18.99

On Sale: April 14th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Blueprint

"A dazzlingly erudite synthesis of history, philosophy, anthropology, genetics, sociology, economics, epidemiology, statistics, and more" (Frank Bruni, The New York Times), Blueprint shows why evolution has placed us on a humane path -- and how we are united by our common humanity.For too long, scientists have focused on the dark… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316230049

Price: $18.99

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Dying of Whiteness

A physician's "remarkable" account of how right-wing backlash policies have mortal consequences (Minneapolis Star Tribune) -- even for the white voters they promise to help.In election after election, conservative white Americans have embraced politicians who pledge to make their lives great again. But as physician Jonathan M. Metzl shows in… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781541644977

Price: $17.99

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Basic Books

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

The classic, bestselling book on the psychology of racism -- now fully revised and updated Walk into any racially mixed high school and you will see Black, White, and Latino youth clustered in their own groups. Is this self-segregation a problem to address or a coping strategy? Beverly Daniel Tatum,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780465060689

Price: $18.99

On Sale: September 5th 2017

Basic Books

Too Much

Lacing cultural criticism, Victorian literature, and storytelling together, "TOO MUCH spills over: with intellect, with sparkling prose, and with the brainy arguments of Vorona Cote, who posits that women are all, in some way or another, still susceptible to being called too much." (Esmé Weijun Wang)A weeping woman is a… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538729700

Price: $19.99

On Sale: February 25th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

Tribe

We have a strong instinct to belong to small groups defined by clear purpose and understanding--"tribes." This tribal connection has been largely lost in modern society, but regaining it may be the key to our psychological survival. Decades before the American Revolution, Benjamin Franklin lamented that English settlers were constantly… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781455566389

Price: $22

On Sale: May 24th 2016

Grand Central Publishing

Real Queer America

LAMBDA LITERARY AWARD FINALISTA transgender reporter's "powerful, profoundly moving" narrative tour through the surprisingly vibrant queer communities sprouting up in red states (New York Times Book Review), offering a vision of a stronger, more humane America. Ten years ago, Samantha Allen was a suit-and-tie-wearing Mormon missionary. Now she's a GLAAD… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316516020

Price: $16.99

On Sale: June 16th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

x + y

A brilliant mathematician examines the complexity of gender and society and forges a path out of inequality.Why are men in charge? After years in the male-dominated field of mathematics and in the female-dominated field of art, Eugenia Cheng has heard the question many times. In x + y, Cheng argues… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781541646506

Price: $28

On Sale: August 25th 2020

Basic Books

Had I Known

A new selection of the most provocative, incendiary, and career-making pieces by bestselling author, essayist, political activist, and "veteran muckraker" (The New Yorker) Barbara Ehrenreich.A self-proclaimed "myth buster by trade," Barbara Ehrenreich has covered an extensive range of topics as a journalist and political activist, and is unafraid to dive… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781455543670

Price: $28

On Sale: March 24th 2020

Grand Central Publishing