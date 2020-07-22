Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Notes on a Silencing

A "powerful and scary and important and true" memoir (Sally Mann, Carnegie Medal-winning author of Hold Still) of a young woman's struggle to regain her sense of self after trauma, and the efforts by a powerful New England boarding school to silence her---at any cost.A New York Times Book Review Editors’… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316491556

Price: $28

On Sale: July 7th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Man of Tomorrow

Visionary. Iconoclast. Political Survivor. "A powerful and entertaining look" (Governor Gavin Newsom) at the extraordinary life and political career of Governor Jerry Brown.Jerry Brown is no ordinary politician. Like his state, he is eclectic, brilliant, unpredictable and sometimes weird. And, as with so much that California invents and exports, Brown's… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316392464

Price: $30

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The World According to Fannie Davis

As seen on the Today Show: This true story of an unforgettable mother, her devoted daughter, and their life in the Detroit numbers of the 1960s and 1970s highlights "the outstanding humanity of black America" (James McBride).In 1958, the very same year that an unknown songwriter named Berry Gordy borrowed… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316558723

Price: $16.99

On Sale: January 21st 2020

Little, Brown and Company

No Ashes in the Fire

From a leading journalist and activist comes a brave, beautifully wrought memoir. When Darnell Moore was fourteen, three boys from his neighborhood tried to set him on fire. They cornered him while he was walking home from school, harassed him because they thought he was gay, and poured a jug… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781568589404

Price: $16.99

On Sale: February 19th 2019

PublicAffairs

Trailblazer

Dorothy Butler Gilliam, whose 50-year-career as a journalist put her in the forefront of the fight for social justice, offers a comprehensive view of racial relations and the media in the U.S.Most civil rights victories are achieved behind the scenes, and this riveting, beautifully written memoir by a "black first"… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781546083450

Price: $17.99

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Center Street

The King of Confidence

The "unputdownable" (Dave Eggers, National Book award finalist) story of the most infamous American con man you've never heard of: James Strang, self-proclaimed divine king of earth, heaven, and an island in Lake Michigan, "perfect for fans of The Devil in the White City" (Kirkus)A New York Times Book Review Editors’… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316463591

Price: $29

On Sale: July 14th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Formation

Named by Esquire as one of the Best Nonfiction Books of the Year: Chanel Miller's Know My Name meets Cheryl Strayed's Wild and Anthony Swofford's Jarhead in this powerful literary memoir of a young soldier driven to prove herself in a man's world.Raised by powerful women in a restrictive, sheltered… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538731529

Price: $17.99

On Sale: June 9th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

I Am Malala

A MEMOIR BY THE YOUNGEST RECIPIENT OF THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE As seen on Netflix with David Letterman"I come from a country that was created at midnight. When I almost died it was just after midday."When the Taliban took control of the Swat Valley in Pakistan, one girl spoke out.… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316322423

Price: $17.99

On Sale: June 2nd 2015

Little, Brown and Company

The Sword and the Shield

This dual biography of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King upends longstanding preconceptions to transform our understanding of the twentieth century's most iconic African American leaders.To most Americans, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. represent contrasting ideals: self-defense vs. nonviolence, black power vs. civil rights, the sword vs. the… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781541617865

Price: $30

On Sale: March 31st 2020

Basic Books

Last Stop Auschwitz

Written in Auschwitz itself, this one-of-a-kind, minute-by-minute true account is a crucial historical testament to a Holocaust survivor's fight for his life at the largest extermination camp in Nazi Germany, translated for the first time ever into English. "We know that there is only one ending to this, only one… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781538701430

Price: $28

On Sale: January 21st 2020

Grand Central Publishing