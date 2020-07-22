Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Titles by Discipline - Political Science

America in the World

Ranging from Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and Thomas Jefferson to Henry Kissinger, Ronald Reagan, and James Baker, America in the World tells the vibrant story of American diplomacy.Recounting the actors and events of U.S. foreign policy, Zoellick identifies five traditions that have emerged from America's encounters with the world: the… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781538761304

Price: $35

On Sale: August 4th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

The Nonsense Factory

A withering and witty examination of how the American legal system, burdened by complexity and untrammeled growth, fails Americans and threatens the rule of law itself, by the acclaimed author of A Generation of Sociopaths. Our trial courts conduct hardly any trials, our correctional systems do not correct, and the… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316475280

Price: $19.99

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Hachette Books

Putin's World

From renowned foreign policy expert Angela Stent comes a dissection of how Putin created a paranoid and polarized world -- and increased Russia's status on the global stage.How did Russia manage to emerge resurgent on the world stage and play a weak hand so effectively? Is it because Putin is… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781455533008

Price: $17.99

On Sale: July 28th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

Union

Two friends -- a Democrat and a Republican -- travel across America "on a deeply personal journey through the heart of a divided nation...to find growth, hope and fundamental strength in their own lives" (Bob Woodward) and the country they love, in good times and bad. In the year before… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316423793

Price: $28

On Sale: July 21st 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Break It Up

From journalist and historian Richard Kreitner, a "powerful revisionist account"of the most persistent idea in American history: these supposedly United States should be broken up (Eric Foner). The novel and fiery thesis of Break It Up is simple: The United States has never lived up to its name—and never will.… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316510608

Price: $30

On Sale: August 18th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

A More Perfect Reunion

A provocative case for integration as the single most radical, discomfiting idea in America, yet the only enduring solution to the racism that threatens our democracy.Americans have prided ourselves on how far we've come from slavery, lynching, and legal segregation-measuring ourselves by incremental progress instead of by how far we… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781568589237

Price: $28

On Sale: June 30th 2020

PublicAffairs

OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?

Do you know what the Constitution ACTUALLY says? This witty and highly relevant annotation of our founding document is the go-to guide to how our government really works (or is supposed to work). Written by political savant and entertainment veteran, Ben Sheehan, and vetted for accuracy by experts in the… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780762498482

Price: $25

On Sale: April 14th 2020

Running Press

Sisters in Hate

Journalist Seyward Darby's "masterfully reported and incisive" (Nell Irvin Painter) exposé pulls back the curtain on modern racial and political extremism in America telling the "eye-opening and unforgettable" (Ibram X. Kendi) account of three women immersed in the white nationalist movement.After the election of Donald J. Trump, journalist Seyward Darby… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316487771

Price: $28

On Sale: July 21st 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism

A spirited, deeply researched exploration of why capitalism is bad for women and how, when done right, socialism leads to economic independence, better labor conditions, better work-life balance and, yes, even better sex. In a witty, irreverent op-ed piece that went viral, Kristen Ghodsee argued that women had better sex… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781645036364

Price: $16.99

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

PublicAffairs

This Is Not Propaganda

Learn how the perception of truth has been weaponized in modern politics with this "insightful" account of propaganda in Russia and beyond during the age of disinformation (New York Times).When information is a weapon, every opinion is an act of war.We live in a world of influence operations run amok,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781541762121

Price: $16.99

On Sale: May 26th 2020

PublicAffairs