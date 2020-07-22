From an elementary school principal and popular YouTube personality, inspiration and humor for educators to tackle the challenges they face day-in and day-out Gerry Brooks is an elementary school principal turned YouTube celebrity who entertains K-12 teachers, administrators, and parents across the country. He tells jokes with the kind of… Read More
In a tech-dominated world, the most needed degrees are the most surprising: the liberal arts. Did you take the right classes in college? Will your major help you get the right job offers? For more than a decade, the national spotlight has focused on science and engineering as the only… Read More
A leading educational thinker argues that the American university is stuck in the past -- and shows how we can revolutionize it for our era of constant change Our current system of higher education dates to the period from 1865 to 1925. It was in those decades that the nation's… Read More
A counselor and popular Washington Post contributor offers a new take on grades 6-8 as a distinct developmental phase--and the perfect time to set up kids to thrive.Middle school is its own important, distinct territory, and yet it's either written off as an uncomfortable rite of passage or lumped in… Read More
An urgent case for protecting public education, from one of America's best-known education experts In this landmark book, Diane Ravitch - former assistant secretary of education and a leader in the drive to create a national curriculum - examines her career in education reform and repudiates positions that she once… Read More
From the professors who teach NYU's most popular elective class, "Science of Happiness," a fun, comprehensive guide to surviving and thriving in college and beyond. Every year, almost 4,000,000 students begin their freshman year at colleges and universities nationwide. Most of them will sleep less and stress out a whole… Read More
When Ron Clark walked into his fifth-grade class in rural North Carolina, he was confronted with a tremendous challenge. The children had little interest in learning, and were sorely lacking in guidance. How would he transform a group of apathetic kids into disciplined, thoughtful, and curious students? He quickly realized… Read More
From the Disney Teacher of the Year and New York Times bestselling author comes the ideal updated companion to the revised edition of The Essential 55. Ron Clark's The Essential 55 took the country by storm, selling over over one million copies. Now he provides a new edition of the… Read More
Sesame Street, the most trusted name in preschool education, offers a complete, user-friendly guide to help parents prepare their children, ages 2-5, for academic, physical, and social success. For the past 50 years, Sesame Street has stood at the forefront of child development, stimulating and nurturing the minds of preschoolers… Read More
Discover the techniques, advice, and innovations for transforming your classroom into an engaging, creative and effective learning environment for students of every grade.A lifelong teacher and professor of education, Pat Hensley, turns decades of in-class experience into easy-to-apply tips and strategies to transform the way you teach your students. In… Read More